Police line of duty deaths up in '24
Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged after a video of the activity was shared on social media.
Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from Suffolk County, N.Y., on Dec. 8
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road pleaded not guilty to the indictment Tuesday after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.
The news caught retired Ottawa police investigator Randy Wisker by surprise.It came via a courtesy call informing the former serious crimes detective sergeant about a break in an unsolved homicide he had worked on three decades earlier. The victim, 22-year-old Christopher Smith, had been fatally stabbed in an altercation on the Portage Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau in the early morning hours of April 12, 1996.At the time, police said Smith was attacked by an unknown assailant while walking
Nearly nine years after Jessie Simpson was beaten into a coma in Kamloops, his family has yet to see any money from a multi-million dollar settlement. As Angela Jung reports, his mother was back in court today, fighting for the money awarded to her son in 2021.
Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis both filed emergency petitions prevent their death sentences from being commuted to life in prison without parole.
“The female matches the description of Jennaleah “Jenna” Hin, who was reported missing/endangered on December 30, 2024,” officials said
A Turkish national flew from Paris to the islands of St-Pierre-Miquelon in hopes of sneaking into Canada, but with no idea how. That is, until he met a Canadian sailboat owner in a bar, who offered to transport him across the 25-kilometre stretch of ocean separating the French archipelago from the south coast of Newfoundland.That plan, hatched over drinks, didn't go smoothly for either man, as detailed in the sworn affidavit of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigator filed last month
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief said Monday that she has fired a police officer who in 2023 struck and killed a graduate student from India while responding to an overdose call.
Mukesh Chandrakar's corpse was found with severe injuries consistent with a blunt-force attack, police say.
Stephen Andrew Leedy, 59, faces charges of producing child sexual abuse material and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity
Corey Pritchett Jr. allegedly kidnapped two women from a bowling center in Houston in November before relocating to Dubai
No sex on Saturdays, Sundays, or one of three obtuse 40-day periods throughout the year. Also, no imagining things. Or mouth stuff.
Ania Kaminski and her father, Stanislaw, were found dead in two separate locations in Calgary, Canada
2 people were found dead inside the landing gear of a JetBlue airplane that landed Monday evening at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
A child sexual abuse scandal that revealed how gangs of mostly Pakistani men had groomed, trafficked and raped young white girls more than a decade ago, has returned to the political agenda in Britain following criticism from Elon Musk. Musk, a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to quit over what he said was Starmer's failure to tackle the scandal when he was the country's leading prosecutor, accusing him of being "complicit in the rape of Britain". Starmer has defended his record as head of the Crown Prosecution Service, saying he tackled the gangs head on.
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Decades after investigators unearthed thousands of human bones and bone fragments on a suspected Indiana serial killer’s property, a renewed quest is playing out in laboratories to solve a long-running mystery: Who were they?
OTTAWA — Canada Post says it has reinstated on-time service guarantees and returned to full service levels for domestic parcels after a strike brought deliveries to a halt last year.
Pavan Kumar Moodalkatte says he has complained to the Department of Health six times in the past 16 months.After opening a Fredericton take-out offering South Asian food in August, 2022, he said he has seen business at his Riverside Café steadily drop. Moodalkatte blames that on increased competition from unlicensed kitchens.He began complaining to health inspectors and others with the Department of Health in September 2023, about these new businesses that turn up on Facebook, WhatsApp and other
Warning: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who've experienced or been impacted by it.A 43-year-old Edmonton woman found dead along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River is being remembered as a caring, kind-hearted mother.Ashley Burke was found dead on Dec. 30, east of the Quesnell Bridge near Whitemud Park on the riverbank in southwest Edmonton.Homicide detectives say her death was the result of intimate partner violence. Daniel Boothman, 31, has