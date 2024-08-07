Police looking for armed and dangerous man in Cape Breton

Kenneth Scott MacPhee may be driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. (Submitted by Cape Breton Regional Police - image credit)

Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for a 53-year-old man they say is believed to be armed and dangerous.

An emergency alert was issued shortly after 4 a.m. today warning residents in Cape Breton about Kenneth Scott MacPhee, who allegedly threatened to harm specific people he knows.

He is described as five feet 11 inches, 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

MacPhee is believed to be travelling in Cape Breton Regional Municipality with a firearm and may be driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Police say if MacPhee or his vehicle are spotted, he should not approached. They are asking the public to call 911.

