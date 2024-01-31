Police looking for help in Simpson, Leith St. fatal collision

THUNDER BAY – A pair of fatal collisions just blocks from each other occurred in a 72-hour span.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the latest collision that claimed the life of a 67-year-old Thunder Bay woman.

“It has been a tragic stretch and we’re saddened by the loss of life. We would like to express our condolences to all those who have been affected by these tragedies. Even though this is a tough time for the service, we're trying to do our best to navigate through the investigations to get some answers,” said Constable Tom Armstrong with the Thunder Bay Police Service's Traffic Unit.

The driver of the pickup truck in Sunday’s collision remained on scene and has fully cooperated with investigators.

The same can’t be said for the driver in the Jan. 25 collision, who was apprehended thanks to help from the public.

“I would like to say thank you to the many community members, businesses, and citizens that reached out and helped with the investigation,” Armstrong said.

“That led to a very quick and successful resolution to this case. We were able to identify the subject vehicle, which led us to identify the driver and then ultimately led to an arrest.”

Police were able to make that arrest on the night of Jan. 26.

Fifty-eight-year-old Mario Ricci was charged with failure to stop at an accident resulting in death.

A 25-year-old man died due to the collision.

Ricci is due back in court at a future date and has conditions with his release.

Armstrong is appealing to the public for help in Sunday’s collision.

“I know there were some individuals there that we didn't get a chance to talk to. If you were at that intersection or if you were in a vehicle parked at that intersection, we would love to speak to you.

"You might have some really valuable information. We would really appreciate you coming forward, whether you come down to police headquarters or contact the police.”

You can call Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online here

Kevin Jeffrey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com