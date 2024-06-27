Police looking for missing girl in Dauphin County

CBC

A former Brampton fire captain has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after strangling his wife and then burning her body in an SUV in an effort to cover up the crime.Collingwood man James Schwalm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Superior Court last week in relation to the death of his wife Ashley Schwalm, whose burned body was found in an SUV in the Blue Mountains in January of 2023.According to an agreed statement of facts submitted in the case, Blue Mountains Fire Services respon