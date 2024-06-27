Police looking for missing girl in Dauphin County
Police in Dauphin County are looking for a missing girl.
A Port St. Lucie mother has been sentenced to 21 life terms in prison plus 800 years after being convicted of 'evil and horrific' sex crimes against her children.
ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh. Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside. Police said they cannot confir
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Anthony Olienick, sitting alone in an empty police interrogation room, breaks down in tears when he learns the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., has disbanded in part because of his arrest.
The owner of Motel St-Jacques, a 31-room guest house located on a dead-end street in western Montreal, where $45 bought a four-hour stay and $40 allegedly bought a bag of crack cocaine, profited from the prostitution and drug trade that took place there, according to police.The owner, Jitendrakumar Patel, who went by Jack, according to a police affidavit filed in Quebec court last week, helped undercover police officers buy drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl. The affidavit alleges he al
BURNABY, B.C. — Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., say they used undercover officers as part of a lengthy investigation into hundreds of stolen catalytic converters that they say were destined to be sent to the United States.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.The teen girl who was allegedly exchanging nude photos and videos with a high school teacher testified at Regina's Court of King's Bench on Tuesday.Jeffrey Dumba, 52, is facing five charges related to sexual offences involving the 15-year-old student dating back to 2021.Dumba is charged with inviting a minor to touch herself sexually, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and possessing child pornography.He was arrested on Sept. 3, 20
The man who killed his three children in Merritt more than 15 years ago was the focus of a BC Review Board hearing on the future of his custody and supervision. As Rumina Daya reports, the board heard that Allan Schoenborn, who has changed his name to Ken John Johnson, feels the public needs to "lighten up" about what he did.
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon went off grid with daughter Victoria to evade authorities after four other children were taken into care.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Julian Lewis didn’t pull over for the Georgia State Patrol cruiser flashing its blue lights behind him on a rural highway. He still didn't stop after pointing a hand out the window and turning onto a darkened dirt road as the trooper sounded his siren.
Texas’ parole board on Monday denied clemency for death row inmate Ramiro Gonzales, who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for a 2001 murder, despite the fact a key expert witness no longer stands by his testimony at trial.
A teacher for the Raytown school district was let go Tuesday after an altercation with a student was caught on video and made the rounds on social media.
The mother of missing 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina, a town about 20 miles north of Charlotte, in November 2022, is now “considered a suspect in her disappearance,” according to an update from the Cornelius Police Department.
Robert Crimo III, the man accused of opening fire from a rooftop onto Fourth of July parade revelers in Highland Park, Illinois, two years ago, backed out of a proposed plea deal in a dramatic court hearing Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man Thursday who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1984.
A jury on Wednesday recommended a former prison guard trainee be sentenced to death for his execution-style murders of five women inside a Florida bank five years ago, a massacre that fulfilled his long-stated desire to kill.
A former Brampton fire captain has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after strangling his wife and then burning her body in an SUV in an effort to cover up the crime.Collingwood man James Schwalm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Superior Court last week in relation to the death of his wife Ashley Schwalm, whose burned body was found in an SUV in the Blue Mountains in January of 2023.According to an agreed statement of facts submitted in the case, Blue Mountains Fire Services respon
The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Anticipation is mingling with fear across Haiti as the country welcomes the fourth major foreign intervention in its history to fight gang violence choking the Caribbean country.
"And that's how my mother lost a multi-million dollar inheritance and got stuck with a $50k funeral bill..."
Three days after a man was kidnapped, restrained, robbed and beaten, he managed to escape to a local hospital, Calgary police say in announcing charges against two women and a man.On Wednesday, Calgary police said they'd laid more than 50 charges against the three.This incident is believed to be drug-related, according to investigators.Victim lured to hotelOn May 6, around 1 p.m., the victim showed up at the Emerald Hotel & Suites in the northeast community of Sunridge.He believed he was meeting