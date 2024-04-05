Police looking for missing Luton mother and daughter, 4, with Birmingham links

Police are looking for a four-year-old girl and her mother who were last seen in February.

Bedfordshire Police said Joana, 39, and her daughter Aliannah are missing from their home in Luton and were last heard from around three weeks ago.

The force added that officers were "concerned for their welfare" and have asked for the public's support in finding them.

The mother and daughter are known to have links to the Handsworth area of Birmingham.

In a post on social media, Bedfordshire Police said: "Joana is described as black, of slim build and around 5ft 9. She has dark shoulder length hair, often worn in a ponytail.

"Aliannah is also described as black, slim, with black Afro style hair - often braided.

"We would urge the community not to speculate on the circumstances of this missing appeal."

Police asked members of the public to report any sightings of the mother and daughter "immediately" by calling 101 or going online to the Bedfordshire Police website.