Police looking at possible links after 3 girls groped by stranger on a bike on Vancouver seawall

Vancouver police are asking for help tracking down a suspect or suspects in the sexual assaults of three girls on the seawall Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
Vancouver police are trying to track down a suspect or suspects after three girls were groped by a stranger on a bike in separate incidents near the seawall in False Creek.

The assaults were all reported on Tuesday beginning at about 4:30 p.m., and police are still trying to determine if they're connected to a single attacker.

Two 11-year-olds were walking near the seawall at Granville Island when a man on a bike passed them and groped one of the girls from behind, according to a police press release. Investigators believe the man then followed them to West 6th Avenue and Birch Street, where he groped the second girl.

Not long after, a 15-year-old who was running on the seawall near Science World was also groped by an unknown man.

"These girls were all near the seawall when a stranger on a bike grabbed them from behind and sexually assaulted them," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a press release.

"Each victim did the right thing by telling a trusted adult and reporting the incidents to police so an investigation could be launched immediately."

The suspect in the incidents at Granville Island was described as an Asian man in his 30s with medium-coloured skin and black-framed glasses, standing about five feet and four inches tall. Police say he was wearing a blue hat, a grey t-shirt and dark shorts. He appeared unkempt and was riding a red and white bike.

The Science World suspect was also riding a red and white bike, according to police. He was described as having dark hair and wearing a dark ball cap, grey shirt and light-coloured or grey pants.

Investigators are asking any other possible victims or witnesses to come forward and help them determine if the groping incidents are linked. Anyone with information is asked to call VPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0601.

