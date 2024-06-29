Police looking for suspects who sprayed antisemitic graffiti near a Northwest Baltimore home
A home in Northwest Baltimore is the target of hate. Police are investigating who sprayed antisemitic graffiti on the street right in front of the house. "It's ignorance running a bliss," said Shawn Lee, reacting to swastikas and a curse word being spray painted on the street in front of a Jewish family's home in the Glen neighborhood. It's down the road from where he lives. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/police-working-to-find-suspects-who-sprayed-antisemitic-graffiti-near-a-northwest-baltimore-home