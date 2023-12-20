Police in Maine Capture Glimpse of 'Elfus'

Police in Wells, Maine, said they captured a glimpse of the elusive elf doll they’ve dubbed “Elfus,” and posted video evidence.

Video posted by Wells Police on Wednesday shows Elfus “going through one of the evidence bags in the lab today.”

Police said Elfus has been spotted in various places in the police department over the past few weeks, including a briefing room and a dispatch work station.

“Only a few days left to capture Elfus, but we are getting closer,” police said. Credit: Wells Police via Storyful