Police: Man arrested after argument leads to fatal shooting at bar in Forest Park
Profanities erupted in a Halifax courtroom Thursday as the family of a murder victim hurled insults at the convicted killer and voiced anger at the sentence he received.The man in question, Justin Ronald Adams-Clarke, smirked and extended both middle fingers at the family as he was led away by sheriff's deputies.A jury convicted Adams-Clarke, 26, of second-degree murder in the death of Tyler Michael Boyd Algee following a trial last December — a conviction that carries an automatic life sentence
It's been a year since a young Marine veteran fatally subdued a screaming man on a NYC subway. Now, more video has emerged — but there's a catch.
A murder trial began Thursday for a young man accused of killing a Banff restaurant employee who was fatally stabbed while using the washroom at a bar John Christopher Arrizza, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022.Details of the killing come from an agreed statement of facts (ASF) and opening statement, both delivered by prosecutor Ron Simenik Thursday morning. Jurors heard that on the night of A
Collin Griffith, 17 was accused - and absolved - in connection with the killing of his father over a year prior to the accusation involving his mother
David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, were found dead in their friend's backyard last January
A man from Mississauga visiting Quebec for the weekend is speaking out over a disturbing interaction he had with Laval police. He alleges he was assaulted by officers and that he thought he was going to die. A warning that some images and video in this story can be disturbing to some. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Mounties in Terrace, B.C., say they have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend as a driver for a local taxi company who has since left the country.
The 30-year-old single mother must pay around the same amount as the cost of holiday she went on instead of being in court.
A suburban Philadelphia man drugged and sexually assaulted women he met online over the past 15 months, police said Wednesday in filing rape and other charges against him. All six women, ages 17 to 30, told police they met him through a website that connects women with “sugar daddy” men, described on the website as “generous.” In a police affidavit filed with the charges, Gallo was accused of secretly spiking drinks with methamphetamines and other drugs, leaving women bruised and sick after spending the night at his home.
Marina Ramirez Rico, 34, of California, is charged with five counts of having sex with a minor, police allege
The discovery of three people found dead in a Lloydminster home Wednesday is being investigated as a triple homicide.At a news conference Thursday, Insp. Brian Nicholl, detachment commander of the Lloydminster RCMP, said the investigation began after police were called for a well-being check around 6 p.m.Officers discovered the bodies of three people inside. Investigators continue to gather evidence at the scene, Nicholl said. "There is no immediate concern for public safety. While I understand
OTTAWA — Members of a controversial RCMP policing unit violated a man's rights and acted unreasonably when they demanded to search him before arresting him near a British Columbia old-growth logging protest site in 2021, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP has found.
More than 260 female inmates were sexually assaulted during an attempted mass escape from Democratic Republic of Congo's Makala Central Prison this month, an internal U.N. report reviewed by Reuters showed. At least 129 people were killed when prison guards used live fire against inmates trying to break free from the Kinshasa prison, which official figures say has a capacity of 1,500 prisoners, but housed more than 15,000 people. But an internal U.N. report seen by Reuters on the incident said 268 out of 348 women incarcerated at Makala had been subjected to sexual violence, including rape, while the chaos unfolded.
Police in the Philippines said on Wednesday more people had come forward alleging sexual abuse by celebrity pastor Apollo Quiboloy, pointing to what they called an alarming pattern of crimes by the wealthy, self-proclaimed "Appointed Son of God". Quiboloy, who is facing a raft of charges in the Philippines and the United States including sex trafficking, money laundering and child abuse, was arrested on Sunday after a weeks-long search of his church's sprawling 30-hectare (74-acre) compound by more than 2,000 security personnel.
Jacob Bustamantez pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of Faith Valenzuela
The former president still can’t wrap his head around the exonerated "Central Park Five."
A man sentenced to life for killing a 13-year-old girl while being a suspect in the deaths of about a half-dozen others has died in a Michigan prison.
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A policeman opened fire inside a police station in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Thursday, killing a suspect held on accusations of blasphemy, a local official said.
MONCTON, N.B. — Officials with New Brunswick's Justice Department say they have made the "largest" seizure of illegal cannabis ever in Atlantic Canada.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A mother, grandfather, adult brother and two caregivers in Florida have been charged with the starvation death of a 7-year-old disabled boy who weighed 7 pounds (3.1 kilograms) and had bones poking through his skin when he was found dead on Christmas, officials announced Wednesday.