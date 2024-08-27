Police: Man arrested after deadly assault of 60-year-old in North Fairmount

CBC

Waterloo Regional Police say there were two separate cases of attempted abductions in the region over the weekend.In the first, a woman was out on a run in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North in Ayr (North Dumfries township) at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when she was approached by a vehicle, police say.Police said in a news release that a man then exited the vehicle and made an attempt to physically pull the woman inside. The woman was able to escape and run away from the da