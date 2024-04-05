Police: Man charged with shooting himself in brewery wasn't licensed to carry gun in Mass.
A man injured after accidentally shooting himself with his own gun inside a Massachusetts brewery is facing some restrictions after being arraigned.
Jennifer Polak was found by police with "obvious signs of trauma"
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
A man testifying against suspect Christian Brueckner in court claimed that the suspect told him that Madeleine 'didn't cry' when he took her from her hotel room
The 32-year-old teacher was a long-term substitute, police in Illinois said.
Carol and Jeff Starr celebrated their daughter’s wedding last month with a bit of irony: neither was wearing their own wedding rings at the ceremony. Thieves had broken into their Southern California home last spring and cleaned out a safe full of jewelry.
A couple in an affluent midtown Toronto neighbourhood is asking the city to remove the heritage designation from their century home because they say the original owner was racist. The two-and-a-half storey, 9,000-square foot house in the Yonge and St. Clair area, was built in 1906 for Stapleton Pitt Caldecott, a former Toronto Board of Trade president who was opposed to immigration, a University of Toronto historian says.Dr. Arnold Mahesan, a fertility specialist of Sri Lankan descent, and his w
Scott Geraghty and Chloe Dixon caused their victim "immeasurable pain and suffering", police say.
Surely no one will notice a walking trash bag, right? Well, maybe except for a doorbell camera.
The 79-year-old driver of a car that ran into a troop of girl guides in 2021, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring others, on Friday was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.Jurors announced the verdict for Petronella McNorgan on Friday morning after two days of deliberations. When the decision was read, McNorgan remained stoic. Some people in the gallery gasped; others wept and embraced. Crown prosecutors argued thr
A 33-year-old Arkansas mother was charged with battery after police said she forced her 7-year-old son to walk 8 miles to school in the dark.
NEW YORK — An upstate New York man allegedly threatened state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron with “death and physical harm” if they didn’t drop the civil fraud case against Donald Trump. Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, faces felony charges for allegedly making terroristic threats against James and Engoron in a series of late-night texts on March 24, according ...
A 51-year-old Toronto police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, Toronto police said. Peel police recovered two firearms in Brampton after investigating a firearm discharge on Dec. 9, 2023, according to a Toronto police news release on Thursday. One of the firearms was registered to a Hamilton resident, the release said, noting it was not reported as missing or stolen. Police entered the Ha
An elderly American tourist was killed after an "aggressive" bull elephant attacked a vehicle during a game drive in Zambia, the safari operator said. The incident took place Saturday morning at Kafue National Park, a Lusaka Police spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. Gail Mattson, 79, was confirmed by the family as the victim.
Saskatchewan RCMP failed to complete a wellness check on a man in rural Saskatchewan. Eight hours later the man was found with "serious" injuries. He would later die in hospital. The province's police watchdog has now been called in to investigate.RCMP say that at approximately 7:14 a.m. CST on Wednesday, officers at the Maidstone detachment received a request to conduct a wellness check at a home in the Rural Municipality of Britannia, an area that sits along the Saskatchewan/Alberta border jus
Faith Hope Roldan was only 6 months old when she was allegedly smothered to death when her parents became intoxicated and fell asleep, say authorities
“I can’t sleep, I feel like Robert is talking to me,” the man’s widow told a news outlet. “I hear his voice in my head all the time.”
Henderson Police DepartmentA Las Vegas area couple in their 70s was arrested Friday on allegations they hoarded and neglected hundreds of animals, with police revealing they made the horrific discovery of 30 dogs—10 of which were dead—stuffed into a rented hotel room.The arrests of Carolyn Luke, 72, and Timothy Miller, 79, became public Tuesday after multiple agencies shared the grisly details of their discoveries in multiple areas of the Las Vegas valley.Police in Boulder City, Nevada, said the
Windsor police have made an arrest after a report of a sexual assault at St. Clair College's South Windsor campus this week.Police, who circulated an image of the man they say is the suspect on Thursday, said Friday that a 20-year-old man has turned himself in.The assault took place at the college's Talbot Road Campus on the night of April 1. "While on campus, an unknown male engaged the victim, led her to a stairwell, and sexually assaulted her. The female left the campus and later contacted po
The man, who authorities say was in the United States illegally, is accused of nearly decapitating his wife.
A northern Virginia town has been excluded from a countywide police training academy after the town's chief complained about Chinese signatures on trainees' graduation certificates. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard complained that the academy director, Maj. Wilson Lee, used Chinese characters to sign the certificates that graduates receive when they complete training at the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy.