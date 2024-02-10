Police say man who skipped sex crimes trial could be in Kings County

A man wanted since 2019 for skipping trial on charges including sexual interference with a youth may be in the Sussex area, the RCMP said.

Codiac RCMP asked for the public's help in locating Jonathan Brown, 36, in a press release issued Thursday. Brown was charged with sexual assault, assault and sexual interference against a youth in January 2019 but no-showed his trial in November of that year, leading to a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest, police say.

"Police have received information which suggests that he may now be in the Waterloo-Kitchener region in Ontario or could potentially be in the Sussex-Hampton region of New Brunswick," the release reads.

Brown was described as standing five-foot-seven and weighing 159 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, as of his last arrest, according to the release.

Police warn the public not to approach Brown, but asked anyone with information to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at crimenb.ca or through the P3 Mobile App.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal