Advertisement

Police: Man tried to steal beer from Lexington liquor store, shot store clerk

Austin Horn
·1 min read

A suspect is in custody after shooting a Lexington liquor store clerk Thursday night, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say the incident happened at Imperial Liquor on Village Drive — a store just off Versailles Road known for its exterior cocktail-like design — around 7:15 p.m. The suspect entered the store with a gun and tried to steal beer, then shot a store clerk during an altercation, police said in a news release.

Police say the suspect was detained by bystanders after the incident until officers arrived to take him into custody.

The male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 27-year-old Anthony Parks, was arrested at the scene. Parks was charged with robbery and first-degree assault, as well as possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Parks was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center Friday morning.