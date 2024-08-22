Police: Miami Township man charged with pointing gun at 12-year-old boy
York police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Tuesday in the Township of King. Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near 17th Sideroad and 10th Concession around 8:20 a.m., according to a news release Thursday. When they arrived on scene, they found a man, 54, with life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the co
Georgia firefighters Reagan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander were found dead in Tennessee on June 30
A teenager is facing firearms charges and two others are facing fraud charges, after police allege they were in possession of property belonging to a missing Markham woman whose remains were found in Parry Sound, Ont., earlier this month.At a news conference on Thursday, York Regional Police said Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui's body has been identified after it was found on Aug. 12. Police said they believe Mui was murdered. The 56-year-old's family reported her missing on Aug. 9, and her white 2024 Merc
A 27-year-old man bleeding from the head and his travel companion were arrested after refusing to leave an American Airlines flight.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former babysitter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant 40 years ago and was sentenced to three years in prison, finally admitting that she hit him numerous times.
Liverpool Crown Court heard Luke Moran, 38, had lost his job with a roofing firm after his image was published.
The Tesla driver who became notorious for violent, pipe-wielding incidents of road rage may be back on highways sooner than expected.
“He used his hands and teeth to decapitate his own mother,” the prosecutor told jurors.
Horry County Police arrested the man after the victim reported to police they suspected they were being video recorded at their home.
When the package was stolen, she called sheriff's deputies and showed them the tracking information. They found her mail and made two arrests.
Maria Duarte and Jason Mojica were arrested on several charges, per police
TORONTO — Toronto police say they have arrested two teens for an alleged murder and 11 other shootings that investigators have linked to what they describe a violent tow truck industry turf war.
Netflix and Peacock true crime documentaries "American Murder: Laci Peterson" and "Face to Face with Scott Peterson" turn the spotlight on a 2002 murder case.
The suspect was caught on camera stealing the sister and brother's money jar as the girl poured the man a drink of lemonade in Chesapeake, Virginia.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man and woman were charged with manslaughter in western New York on Thursday after they left their 3-month-old baby alone in an attic with two dogs and the child was fatally mauled, authorities said.
Police have concluded their search for a missing 26-year-old woman at Long Lake Provincial Park, but say the investigation is still open as she hasn't been found. First responders began looking for Jashandeep Kaur on Sunday when it was reported that she went missing while kayaking at the popular park in Halifax. Halifax Regional Police "continue to investigate the matter as a missing person," according to a news release issued Wednesday. Acting public information officer Const. Paul DesRochers d
Authorities recovered the body of tech tycoon Mike Lynch on Thursday after his family yacht went down off the coast of Italy.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish and Swedish justice ministers vowed Wednesday to go after organized crime leaders abroad, whom they say have been hiring teenagers in Sweden to carry out deadly shootings in Denmark.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Masked police officers in Romania carried out fresh raids early Wednesday at the home of divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
New details uncovered in the case of a missing Fredericton woman have prompted the New Brunswick RCMP to hand over the investigation to a unit typically tasked with investigating suspicious disappearances.On the third anniversary of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell's disappearance, the RCMP announced on Monday the investigation has been transferred from the Keswick RCMP detachment to its major crime unit."There were some elements and details in the investigation of the disappearance of Kari Lynn Campbell