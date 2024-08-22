Police: Miami Township man charged with pointing gun at 12-year-old boy

CBC

York police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Tuesday in the Township of King. Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near 17th Sideroad and 10th Concession around 8:20 a.m., according to a news release Thursday. When they arrived on scene, they found a man, 54, with life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the vehicle involved remained at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the co