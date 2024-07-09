Police find missing Chicago woman's cell phone, journal in Bahamian waters

Although her whereabouts remained unknown on Tuesday, law enforcement in the Bahamas announced a break in a missing person's case saying they have located a cell phone belonging to a Chicago woman who disappeared nearly three weeks ago in the island country.

Taylor Casey, 41, vanished on June 19, in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, according to her family and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Casey was last seen at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island, the police force wrote in a Facebook post on June 21st.

Police issued a missing person poster that same day, following her mysterious disappearance.

Missing Illinois preacher: Chicago Baptist church pastor missing, last seen on July 2

Police find Taylor Casey's cell phone, journal in Bahama waters

Since her disappearance, Casey's family has traveled to the Bahamas in an effort to help law enforcement track her down.

Most recently, police announced search crews including K-9 units tracked a scent to waters where they found Casey’s cell phone and a journal. Investigators reported they have been unable to access its contents.

In the update, posted on the police force's X page on July 2, they also said Casey's passport remained missing.

Pictured is Taylor Casey, a 41-year-old woman from Chicago, Illinois who went missing during a yoga retreat in the Bahamas.

Family said Taylor Casey was eager to return to Chicago

Casey, who has been practicing yoga for 15 years, traveled to the Bahamas to attend the yoga retreat to "fulfill a long-term goal of deepening her practice."

Before Casey went missing, she was eager to return to Chicago and share her "newfound knowledge and experience with others," according to a release from her family

For more information visit the Find Taylor Casey Facebook group page.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Casey update: Missing woman's cell, journal found in Bahamas