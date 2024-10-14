Police find missing Lakewood teen
Madison Rich, 18, who was missing for weeks has been found safe, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
Madison Rich, 18, who was missing for weeks has been found safe, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
Scandal-hit Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-assistant – who is accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recording session.
A suspect in the killing of an off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy, who was gunned down at a truck stop while trying to intervene in a domestic battery incident, was captured Sunday in North Carolina, authorities said. The suspect, 29-year-old Demaurea Grant, was taken into custody without incident around 7:30 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force at a home in Gastonia, North Carolina, about 400 miles from where he allegedly fatally shot Deputy Brad McNew, a corrections officer for the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office, officials said. "As the leader of this agency, I'm grateful for the quick arrest of a man who tragically took the life of a member of the JSO family," Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
The FBI supposedly investigated sexual assault allegations against the Trump Supreme Court pick. A new report shows the probe was deeply compromised.
A disturbing 2016 video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie, his former girlfriend, has emerged as a key battleground in his sex abuse case.
A Michigan man has been charged with felony murder after he and another individual allegedly impersonated utility workers before killing a man and tying up his wife, according to local authorities.
Viktoriia Roshchyna had been detained last year while reporting in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
For 112 years, the brutal bludgeoning of eight people in a quaint Iowa town has stumped investigators
In 2007, Kelsey Smith, 18, was kidnapped from a Target parking lot in Kansas and strangled with her own belt
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the human remains that were found in a newly purchased home earlier this year belong to 16-year-old Amanda Overstreet
Three people are dead after a head-on collision between a Niagara transit bus and a pickup truck on a Welland, Ont., highway Saturday night, police say.Just before 10:30 p.m., police and other emergency crews responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision on Highway 58 in Welland, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said at the scene Saturday.Police found a transit bus had collided head-on with a pickup truck, he said.The collision caused the pickup truck to roll over and burst
Authorities identified the victim of the attack as Schenectady resident James Provost
New York's Supreme Court has turned down an attempt by a notorious sex offender with ties to Nova Scotia to have a 2022 parole decision that keeps him incarcerated thrown out.The decision comes as William Shrubsall, 53, faces another parole hearing later this month.On the third day of a 1996 trial in Niagara Falls, N.Y., for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, Shrubsall did not show up. His lawyer announced his client had left a suicide note saying he was going to jump into Niagara Falls. This w
The inmate would be the first person in the US executed on a shaken baby syndrome-based conviction, his lawyers say, as the diagnosis is under increasing scrutiny in courts.
Members of the Word of Faith Fellowship have attended over 250 rallies in support of the former president — but the church has been accused of engaging in unpaid labor of foreigners, including children, writes Mike Bedigan
When Kamala Harris famously refused to seek the death penalty against a young gang member accused of killing a cop two decades ago, she said then that her opposition to capital punishment was well-reasoned and absolute.
A pair of Abbotsford parents have taken their despair to Ottawa, describing in agonizing detail their daughter's struggle with youth mental health and addiction. The teen died of an overdose this summer, and as Taya Fast reports, they believe the lack of services and support is a part of the problem, and are demanding change.
Virginia McCullough placed her father's body in a "homemade mausoleum" and her mother’s body in a wardrobe before continuing to live in their U.K. home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Nevada man with a shotgun, loaded handgun, ammunition and several fake passports in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said. He was released the same day on $5,000 bail.
Oxygen’s documentary ‘Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney’ gives a closer look at the missing person case
84-year-old Keith Johnson who could not move after he fell and broke his hip was rescued after his dog Gita, caught the attention of a passing deputy.