Police must tackle all sides in riots with ‘equal ferocity’ says senior officer

Crowds gathered at Bordesley Green McDonald's in Birmingham after rumours of a possible far-right protest in the area on Monday - SWNS

Forces must tackle all sides involved in civil disorder with “equal ferocity” a police leader has said, amid a row over “two-tier” policing.

It comes after around 200 mainly Muslim men, some wearing balaclavas and shouting “Free Palestine” or “Allahu Akbar” gathered in the Bordesley area of Birmingham following false rumours that a far-Right march was planned in the area.

But concern was raised when videos began circulating showing one man carrying what appeared to be a large sword and a Sky News crew broadcasting live being forced off the air by masked men.

There was also an attack on the Clumsy Swan pub in the area and police have since confirmed they are investigating allegations of criminal damage.

Richard Cooke, chairman of the West Midlands Police Federation, representing rank-and-file officers in the region, admitted there were questions over the policing approach to the incident following criticism over the lack of arrests at the scene.

He said: “You look at these videos and it does look bad. You see a load of thugs in balaclavas waving knives around and you don’t see any police.

“There were a number of things that could have happened yesterday and so I think the force was looking at several potential incidents that could have happened and this was one of them.

“It is all about understanding the context to me but there is no doubt that it is not a good look to have criminals marauding in the streets.

“What you are supposed to do if you have someone with a machete or a bladed weapon is send armed support in and of course, they don’t want to do that so I think it is a case that if it is peaceful in the sense of nobody has been injured, I think the conclusion is that it is better to wait.

“There is clear CCTV of the guy with the sword, they need to ensure that he is arrested and people like him are dealt with where there is the evidence, because my worry is that there is a focus on the alleged far-Right protests and I just wonder whether there is the determination to deal with everyone on all sides with equal ferocity given the over stance taken by the political leadership of labelling ‘far-Right’, which may well be the case, but there are clearly other elements coming into play.”

200 mainly Muslim men gathered following the false rumours on Monday - SWNS

He added: “The excuse often given, and I don’t necessarily agree with it, is that you don’t confront them at the time because on the balance of risk, someone might get hurt if we confront them but actually there is a bigger picture, if you don’t confront them you pay a heavy price in terms of the psychology amongst the wider public says that the police aren’t going to do anything and if you allow that to take root it becomes a bit cancerous.

“To me if I see someone waving swords around I think they have got to be confronted as soon as possible. You cannot let it stand and too often that is what we are seen to do.”

More than 400 people have now been arrested in connection with riots and disorder which began last week in Southport in response to the killing of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Far-Right and anti-immigration protests have descended into widespread violence with the police coming under attack in towns and cities across the country.

Police officers detain a far-Right rioter in Plymouth on Monday - BEHLUL CETINKAYA/GETTY/ANADOLU

On Sunday around 700 people gathered outside a hotel in Rotherham being used to house asylum seekers and a group attempted to set it on fire.

Counter-protests have also descended into violence with rival groups clashing on Monday evening in Plymouth and Darlington.

Sir Paul Stephenson, the former Met Commissioner, has urged the authorities to come down hard against anyone involved, whatever their motivation.

He told Nick Ferrari on LBC Radio: I rather think communities expect the full force of the law to be used against thugs, irrespective of who’s motivating them.

“All the thugs on the streets who are causing this damage, and I include in that, all the folks, people who mistakenly use fictitious banners of protecting communities to come out and cause damage.

“All of them need to face the full force of the law, but that’s something that should be in place 24/7.”

Police are understood to be gearing up for as many as 30 far-Right protests across the country planned for Wednesday.

A rioter is detained by a police officer during an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham - HOLLIE ADAMS/REUTERS

Robert Jenrick, the Conservative leadership contender, said on Tuesday it is time to “take back control” of Britain’s streets after a week of violent protests.

He called out both far-Right thugs and groups of Asian men who attacked white males in riots that followed the Southport stabbings.

Mr Jenrick, a former immigration minister, said the police must show “no squeamishness or selectivity” in their response to the unrest of recent days.

In a video discussing the events of the past week, Mr Jenrick said: “I’ve said it several times in recent months, and I’ll say it again today – our political system doesn’t work.

“It has failed too many people and communities over the past few decades. But that is no excuse, no justification at all, for any of what we’ve just seen.

“No progress can be made, nothing can be fixed, until order has been fully restored. Now is the time to punish the guilty, to lock up the rioters and to take back control of Britain’s streets.”

‘Two wrongs never make a right’

Mr Jenrick condemned the killings of three young girls in Southport as “actions that have no place in our decent society”.

“The whole of Britain united in mourning, and it was understandable that amidst the sadness was a real sense of anger,” he said.

“But we need to be clear, two wrongs never make a right. We saw what happened next. Vigils turned into protests. Protests turned into disorder and disorder turned into riots.

“The far-Right who attacked a mosque are a disgrace. The thugs attacking police officers are a disgrace. The arsonists who set fire to a hotel with people inside are a disgrace.

“The racists attacking black or Asian Britons are a disgrace, and the sectarian gangs marching through towns and cities waving weapons and in some cases, attacking white Britons are a disgrace.”