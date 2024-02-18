Police in N.L. have issued a warning about illicit drugs following five recent deaths

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has issued a warning about illicit drugs following five recent sudden deaths.

Police issued a statement Sunday saying they are concerned about the potential increase of dangerous drugs in Newfoundland and Labrador after five people died over the course of a week.

The causes of these deaths have not yet been determined.

Police say the deaths signal to investigators that there may be a rise in the availability of illicit and potentially fatal drugs.

The constabulary is encouraging people who use drugs, or are close to people who use drugs, to keep a naloxone kit on hand in case of an overdose.

Naloxone kits are available for free through the Department of Health and Community Services, and can be accessed at health clinics across Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press