Police name 66-year-old Alderney crash victim

The family of Robert Wade gave permission for Guernsey Police to identify him after the incident [BBC]

A 66-year-old man who died in a car crash in Alderney has been named as Robert Wade by police.

Mr Wade, also known as Sandy, who lived in the UK, died following a single-vehicle collision at Fort Clonque at about 18:40 BST on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Guernsey Police said: "Investigating officers have been working directly with Mr Wade’s family, and with family liaison officers in the UK, since the incident, and they have agreed that Guernsey Police should publish his identity."

They added that an inquest would take place in due course and that the force wished to "express its condolences to the family".

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links