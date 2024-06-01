Police name man who died after being hit by car

BBC
1 min read

A 49-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in North Lanarkshire has been named by police.

Pedestrian William Henderson was struck by a black Citreon C4 on Greenfaulds Road in Cumbernauld at about 08:10 on Sunday 26 May.

Mr Henderson, from Cumbernauld, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

The driver of the car was uninjured. Police are continuing to appeal for eyewitnesses to get in touch.

Sgt Chris McColm, of Lanarkshire Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Henderson at what is a very difficult time.

“We would reappeal to anyone who saw what happened or who stopped to assist at the scene.

"I would also be keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam footage as it may hold information that is relevant to our investigation."

