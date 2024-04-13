Police name man who died in Shetland crash

Police have named a 25-year-old man who died following a crash on the main road to Sumburgh Airport in Shetland.

Fraser Smith from the Boddam area in the South Mainland area of the island was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident, involving a Toyota Hilux, happened on the A970 near Sandwick at about 01:00 on Friday.

The road was closed for around 15 hours while inquiries were carried out.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Sgt Chris Donaldson from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Fraser’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing, and I ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage to please come forward.”