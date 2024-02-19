Police name second victim of fatal A75 crash near Annan

Detectives have named a man who died after a three-vehicle crash on the A75, near Annan.

Emil Tenev, 35, who was driving a Peugeot Boxer van, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

It also claimed the life of Melissa Delaney, 41, from Dumfries, who was driving a Nissan Qashqai.

Police said investigations into the incident, which happened at about 06:20 on 13 February were ongoing and urged witnesses to come forward.

The 49-year-old male driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash, a Renault Clio, was uninjured.

The road was closed for nearly 10 hours to allow investigations to be carried out at the scene.