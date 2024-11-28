Police name suspect in hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

CBC

Police say they have identified a man who allegedly shot at multiple vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday that they have obtained an arrest warrant for the 29-year-old Toronto man."So far, more than 10 motorists have reported their vehicles being struck by the gunshots, though no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident," the release said. Police have said they received several 911 calls shortly aft