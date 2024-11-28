Police name suspect in hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian
Police in Lancaster County have named a suspect in an October hit-and-run that injured a 75-year-old woman.
Police in Lancaster County have named a suspect in an October hit-and-run that injured a 75-year-old woman.
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip. He was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday morning, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick
George Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 killing of 17-year-old James Hutson
30 years ago on Nov. 28, Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison while serving 16 consecutive life sentences
A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said. The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said. The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.
A judge has dismissed all charges against Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who was accused of five sexual crimes against a high school student.The decision was delivered Tuesday morning by the Court of King's Bench Justice Neil Robertson.The five charges are related to Dumba's alleged online and text interactions with a 15-year-old girl between June 23, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021. She can not be named due a court-ordered publication ban.The charges include inviting, counselling or inciting a
SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — A police officer who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of manslaughter in an Australian court Wednesday.
Brian Hiltebeitel was "viciously attacked" in a "random act of violence" and killed at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 25
Police say they have identified a man who allegedly shot at multiple vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday that they have obtained an arrest warrant for the 29-year-old Toronto man."So far, more than 10 motorists have reported their vehicles being struck by the gunshots, though no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident," the release said. Police have said they received several 911 calls shortly aft
Prosecutors said 37-year-old Antonio Randolph met the girl at a north side gas station and took her to his grandmother's basement.
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter and led police on a chase as she begged him not to kill her, police records show
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.
Months after he was accused of creating a fictitious story that fueled the GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Alexander Smirnov was charged with tax crimes.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury on Tuesday found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998.
Two GTA men are facing a host of charges, Peel police say, after a gunpoint home invasion in Mississauga last week.It happened at a home in the area of Lakeshore Road and Lorne Park Road in the early afternoon of Nov. 18, investigators said in a news release Wednesday.According to police, two men who were posing as local service workers knocked on the front door."Following a short interaction, the suspects, armed with firearms, forced their way into the home and made demands for valuables," the
A 22-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after three women reported being assaulted near bus stops in Brampton earlier this month by a man pretending to be a rideshare driver.In all three incidents, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and proactively offered them a ride, though none of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, police previously said. Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all three incidents. Police announced th
Ashley Grayson, 35, offered a couple a total of $60,000 for murdering her ex-boyfriend and two business rivals
Police in Hamilton, Ont., say two dozen people have been arrested and 172 charges have been laid in an investigation into a street gang allegedly responsible for violent crime across the province.
Officers were following a reportedly stolen vehicle before it crashed with another vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night, Ontario's police watchdog said. Five people were in the allegedly stolen vehicle at the time of the collision, Toronto police said, four of whom were arrested after being taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. The crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road, is the second collision involving a stolen vehicle in Toronto in one wee