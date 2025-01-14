Police name teenagers wanted for questioning in connection with stabbing of aspiring drill rapper

Police want to speak with Mosawar Zazi (left) and Colin Chabikwa - Metropolitan Police

Police have named two teenagers wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on a London bus.

Kelyan Bokassa, an aspiring drill rapper, was attacked in front of passengers on a 472 bus in Woolwich, south-east London, on January 7.

The Metropolitan Police said officers would like to “speak to” Colin Chabikwa, 15, and Mosawar Zazi, 16, and are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Witnesses claimed the schoolboy, who was also known as Grippa, was attacked by two boys, one of whom was said to be carrying a machete.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the family and friends of Kelyan.

Kelyan Bokassa, an aspiring drill rapper, was fatally stabbed this month - Metropolitan Police

“I know his death has deeply affected many in the community and I would like to thank people in Woolwich for the support they have shown.

“Officers have been undertaking increased weapons searches, reassurance patrols and house-to-house inquiries. I know these can be disruptive – however, it has been vital, and your patience is appreciated.

“Our team of detectives is working around the clock to identify those responsible for Kelyan’s murder and appeal for your help to locate Chabikwa and Zazi.

“I would urge anybody with information about their whereabouts to contact us immediately by calling 999.

“If seen, we urge the public not to approach them, but to contact police as soon as possible.”

On January 10, anonymous drill lyrics boasting about the boy’s death were posted online, claiming that Kelyan was “sittin’ there stiff with the fear in his eyes”.

The teenager was attacked in front of passengers on a 472 bus in Woolwich - Marcin Nowak

“Caught Grippa lackin’ on the 472,” the lyrics read. “Blade in my coat, it’s do or die. He tried jumping off, but the doors don’t slide, hah. Now he’s sittin’ there stiff with the fear in his eyes.”

There are fears the killing of Kelyan, who was “briefly” a pupil at St Columba’s Catholic Boys School in Bexleyheath, may have been linked to his role as a drill rapper.

Drill music has gained controversy for its often violent lyrics and is often associated with gangs.

In a separate incident, a Year 12 pupil was stabbed in Prince Imperial Way, just over a mile away.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at about 4.20pm on Monday, January 6.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 giving the reference 3795/07JAN25 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.