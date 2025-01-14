Police name two teenagers they want to speak to after boy, 14, killed on bus

Detectives investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on a bus in south-east London have named two teenagers they want to speak to.

Aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa was fatally injured on a route 472 bus in Woolwich Church Street, near Woolwich Ferry, just before 2.30pm on January 7.

Officers would like to speak to Colin Chabikwa, 15, and Mosawar Zazi, 16, the Metropolitan Police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 giving the reference 3795/07JAN25 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.