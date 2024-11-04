Police name 'wonderful' girl, 10, killed in horror dog attack

A 10-year-old girl who died at her Yorkshire home after being bitten by her family’s dog has been named by police.

Savannah Bentham’s family said they were “utterly shocked and devastated” in a statement released by North Yorkshire Police on Monday.

The statement read: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah.”

North Yorkshire Police were called by paramedics to the incident at the home in the Malton area around 4.15pm on Friday.

Police discovered Savannah with serious injuries after being bitten by the dog.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, she sadly died at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation and are trying to establish what may have caused the dog to attack Savannah

“All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with Savannah and the dog having a close, loving relationship,” police said, adding that the dog would now be destroyed.