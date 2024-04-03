Police find nearly 200 fentanyl pills hidden in Easter eggs, Alabama man arrested

A man was arrested after authorities in Alabama found nearly 200 fentanyl pills hidden in Easter eggs during a traffic stop.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Jamarious Dequan Qualls, 29, at around noon on Monday after a traffic stop in Tuscumbia, about 115 miles north of Birmingham.

Qualls, who had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in a different city, consented to have drug agents search his car, the sheriff's office said.

While he was being arrested, agents found two plastic containers with 176 fentanyl pills inside and a plastic bag containing 1oz of “spice” synthetic cannabis.

Fentanyl pills were concealed in Easter eggs

A photo of the seized drugs showed that the two containers looked like Easter eggs.

Qualls was charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He's currently held in Colbert County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

