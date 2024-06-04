Police say 'no crime recorded' after bodies found

Nottinghamshire Police said officers had been working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the two deaths [BBC]

Police say they are "satisfied" no crime occurred at a Nottingham address where two bodies were found.

The bodies of two women were discovered at a house in Hartley Road, Radford, on 21 May after concerns about the occupants' welfare were raised.

In a statement on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said "officers are now satisfied no crime has occurred".

The force said it believed the bodies had lain undiscovered "for some time".

A neighbour had previously told the BBC she had not seen or heard the women for a few months.

Det Ch Insp Ruby Burrow said: “Since this tragic discovery, we have been working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

“Officers are now satisfied no crime has occurred and so the matter has been referred to the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with those affected by this distressing case.”

