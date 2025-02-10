Police say ‘non-crime hate incident’ recorded over WhatsApp chat where MPs joked 'about pensioner dying'

Complaints about a WhatsApp group where a Labour MP joked about a pensioner constituent dying have been received by police.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that a "non-crime hate incident" has been recorded after health minister Andrew Gwynne was sacked following remarks he made in the online chat.

Meanwhile, Oliver Ryan, the MP for Burnley who was elected last summer, was also suspended by the Labour party over comments in the same group after explaining his involvement to Labour’s Chief Whip on Monday.

Both men have apologised for their involvement in the WhatsApp group, reportedly called Trigger Me Timbers.

A GMP spokesperson said: "We have received a small number of complaints relating to publicised messages allegedly from a WhatsApp group.

"A non-crime hate incident has been recorded and we are in contact with our Parliamentary liaison as part of our initial enquiries."

Earlier on Monday, Number 10 said that Sir Keir Starmer "will not hesitate to take action" when ministers do not uphold high standards.

Asked if the Prime Minister expected ministers to call out derogatory remarks in WhatsApp groups, his official spokesman said: "He's made clear his determination to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead Government in service of working people.

"You saw the statement over the weekend, and he will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has done in this case."

Asked if ministers should be calling out offensive remarks, the spokesman added: "He set out the expectation of high standards of conduct. Obviously it is up to people to deliver on that."

The Chief Whip will be speaking with Mr Ryan and "no action is off the table", a Government source had earlier said.

Mr Gwynne was sacked as health minister on Saturday after the Mail on Sunday reported a string of offensive and abusive messages in the Labour group, which included one where he "joked" he hoped a pensioner constituent who had complained about bin collections died before the next election.

He was replaced in the Department of Health by MP Ashley Dalton on Monday.