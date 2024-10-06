Police officer accused of gross misconduct in dog mess dispute

A police misconduct hearing has heard that a former detective sergeant in the Metropolitan Police has been accused of behaviour ‘that brings the service into disrepute’ - JAMES MANNING/PA

A former police officer washed dog faeces into her neighbours’ garden at least 19 times and sprayed them with a hosepipe when they complained, a hearing was told.

Mel Chinn, a former detective sergeant in the Metropolitan Police, is accused of behaving in a “petulant and vindictive” way towards her neighbours over six months in 2022 after a planning row.

A police misconduct hearing on Tuesday was told that she repeatedly hosed faeces and urine from her Rhodesian ridgeback puppy underneath a shared fence between their properties in Croydon.

Her neighbours, a couple with young children, told the hearing that it made their side of the fence smell so bad that flies would cluster around the area.

On two separate occasions when they asked Mrs Chinn to stop, she allegedly sprayed them with water from over the fence.

Mrs Chinn, who has since resigned from the force, did not attend the hearing at Palestra House in London, where it was alleged that her behaviour amounted to gross misconduct. She has denied the allegations against her.

‘Breakdown of a neighbourly relationship’

Dan Santos-Costa, a barrister acting on behalf of the Met, said: “[Mrs Chinn] has shown petulant and vindictive behaviour following a breakdown of a neighbourly relationship.

“It is not the behaviour expected of a police officer.”

A three-person panel, chaired by Catherine Elliott, heard that Mrs Chinn had been embroiled in a row with her neighbours since 2019, which was first prompted by a planning dispute.

Tensions came to a head between March and September 2022, when she and her husband, named as Mr F in the hearing, allegedly started to wash their pet’s faeces and urine under the fence.

One of the neighbours, named as Ms A, noticed the detritus seeping under the fence on May 24 and used a hose to wash it away, the hearing heard.

Standing on the opposite side of the fence, Mrs Chinn then “started to spray water over the fence onto Ms A, causing her to get wet”, Mr Santos-Costa said.

Phone footage

Mobile phone footage played to the hearing showed both women shouting at each other.

The panel heard that another alleged incident happened on May 30, when Ms A’s partner, referred to as Mr B, smelt dog urine from the fence and sprayed it with water to get rid of the odour.

He was almost immediately hit by a blast of water in the chest, sprayed by Mr F from his garden, the hearing was told.

When Ms A came outside, Mr F was said to have sprayed her too and called her a “dirty c—” before Mrs Chinn picked up the hose herself and sprayed both her neighbours.

In a video of the incident, Ms A can be heard saying: “You’ve assaulted me. This is a police officer who has assaulted someone.”

Mr B phoned the police afterwards, and officers visited both households on May 31 to discuss the dispute.

‘She thinks she’s untouchable’

In police bodycam footage played to the hearing, Ms A told the officers that: “She [Mrs Chinn] thinks she’s untouchable because she’s a police officer.”

Ms A told the hearing she put paprika on her fence, having read it would deter dogs from urinating, and also raised her patio at a cost of £3,000 to stop liquid seeping under the fence.

“We didn’t use that area because it smelled so bad,” she said. “You would go out on some days and there would be a lot of flies around there.”

Mr B claimed it was “almost like Chinese water torture”, an infamous torture method in which single water droplets are dropped on a prisoner’s head, slowly driving them insane.

He said: “They were trying to push us to the limit. It wasn’t pleasant at all.”

‘Childish behaviour’

In his concluding remarks, Mr Santos-Costa said: “On the face of it, there is a clear background to this and there is a long-standing feud between the two parties.

“However, that does not diminish the fact that a former detective sergeant has engaged in behaviour that at the very least could be described as petulant and even vindictive.

“Spraying someone with water is quite a minor action, but it is not the behaviour that one would expect of a police officer.

“It is behaviour that is childish and brings the police service into disrepute.

“It is quite clear that these were deliberate acts. They were part of an ongoing dispute that should never have escalated to such an extent.

“Former DS Chinn was made well aware that her behaviour was causing stress to her neighbours. It’s a very unsanitary, unhygienic and unsafe bit of conduct.”

‘Lack of support’

An email from Mrs Chinn, sent to the hearing to explain her absence, blamed a “lack of support from the police in the years leading up to this hearing”.

“Since 2019, I have had to endure this situation with my neighbours. They have reported false allegations about me,” she said in the email.

“The whole situation has left me feeling powerless and very isolated, and the only way to regain some sense of autonomy was to disassociate from the situation and focus on my family.”

The hearing was due to conclude on Friday.