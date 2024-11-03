Police officer arrested after car crash leaves man in life-threatening condition

Detectives are continuing to ask for witnesses and are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Greater Manchester police.

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a man was hospitalised and left in a life-threatening condition after being hit by a car.

The crash occurred in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, at about 11pm on Friday, with the victim – a 42-year-old man – being hit while crossing the road.

Greater Manchester police (GMP) confirmed on Sunday evening that an off-duty officer with the force had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Two of the cars suspected to have been involved in the collision in Yorkshire Street were a blue Mercedes and a silver Mini Cooper, police said.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around 11pm, it is believed that three vehicles were travelling together along Yorkshire Street, when a collision occurred with a 42-year-old male who was attempting to cross the road.

“Two of the vehicles suspected of being involved are a blue Mercedes C250 and silver Mini Cooper S Sport.”

The incident was referred to the force’s Professional Standards Directorate, which is reviewing the case.

GMP added that a second man was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and has also been bailed.

The off-duty officer has been bailed pending further inquiries as the investigation continues, the force added.

