Police officer detains uncooperative runaway swan

PCSO Peter Eley has detained the swan on two occasions [Lorna Brabham]

A police officer has been hailed as "the swan whisperer" after capturing an uncooperative runaway cygnet twice in two days.

PCSO Peter Eley from South Yorkshire Police detained the female bird from Schofield Street Park in Mexborough on Thursday and again the next day following its return.

However, despite being taken several miles away to Sprotbrough, the animal came back to the same spot yet again on Saturday morning.

Mexborough councillor Bev Chapman said the swan "obviously likes Mexborough" and jokingly added: "We need to get him a house."

While the bird has yet to be named, PCSO Eley "is definitely be going to be known as the swan whisperer", Chapman said.

The animal is thought to have been rejected by its parents, which may explain its movements.

"I understand they do that when they are wanting them to go off on their own," said Chapman.

"I'm worried about him and don't want him to come to any harm."

The bird was initially taken to the canal at Swinton on Thursday before it returned the following day, prompting PCSO Eley to transport it further afield to Sprotbrough - only for it to return again.

Chapman said the swan was rescued on Saturday afternoon by volunteers from the Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital and would be taken to Thrybergh Country Park.

"All's well that ends well," she added.

Listen to highlights from South Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story