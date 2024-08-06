Police Officer Fishes Alligator Out of Community Pool

Police officers found themselves having to fish an alligator out of a community swimming pool in Holly Ridge, North Carolina, footage posted to Facebook shows.

This footage by Jennifer Vaughn shows a police officer and a pool technician removing the alligator from the pool.

The alligator was released in a grassy area before he made his way to a neighborhood lake, according to WCTI News 12. Credit: Jennifer Vaughn via Storyful

