Police officer in hospital after Sydney CBD stabbing

A police operation was underway on Elizabeth Street, Sydney, after an officer was stabbed. Photograph: Steven Saphore/AAP

A police operation was under way in Sydney’s central business district on Sunday after a police officer was allegedly stabbed.

The officer was treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening head injuries and was taken to St Vincent’s hospital, in the city.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to Royal Prince Alfred hospital for assessment.

A police operation was under way on Elizabeth Street, but police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.