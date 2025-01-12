Off duty police officer hit by lorry and killed in North Yorkshire had stopped to help

A police officer who died after being hit by a lorry while helping at the scene of another crash "epitomises the very best of British policing", her boss has said.

North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Tim Forber paid tribute to PC Rosie Prior, who was killed on the A19 at Bagby on Saturday morning.

The officer, who joined the force two-and-a-half years ago because she "wanted to help people" was off duty when she got out to assist, he said.

"Rosie epitomises the very best of British policing," he said. "She put the safety of others before her own safety."

He said her colleagues have been left "devastated" by her loss and also offered condolences to the family of Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, who was also killed.

A teenage boy, who was a passenger in Mr Welford's car and involved in the original collision that caused Mr Welford to stop, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation.

PC Prior's family have described her as "a loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty" who "will be deeply missed".

David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire and Jo Coles, deputy mayor of policing, fire and crime, said they were "devastated".

Their statement read: "Our hearts are broken for them and their families. Rosie's commitment to serving the public, even when off duty, shows she was the very best of us.

"Our thoughts are also with the entire North Yorkshire Police family, who we know will be deeply mourning their colleague.

"We especially want to thank officers and staff who worked at the scene and are supporting those affected by this tragedy."

Mr Welford's family said in a statement: "Ryan was a hardworking and loving father, husband, son and brother.

"He will be greatly missed by his family and friends."

Anyone with any information on the incident should email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12250006038.