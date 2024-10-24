Police officer who pinged colleague's bra keeps job

A panel found PC Stuart Barney had created a "hostile and degrading" environment for female colleagues at Suffolk Police [Suffolk Police]

A police constable who pinged a colleague’s bra and told another "you can sit on my face" has been allowed to keep his job, despite causing "psychological harm".

PC Stuart Barney, of Suffolk Police, has been given a "final written warning" after a two-day hearing in Ipswich found he was guilty of gross misconduct.

He behaved inappropriately, often in a sexual way, towards female colleagues on multiple occasions in 2020 and 2022, creating a "hostile and degrading environment", the hearing was told.

The panel, which included Det Supt Mike Brown, said his conduct didn’t amount to sexual assault but could be classed as assault.

The hearing, held at Ipswich Town Football Club, heard how PC Barney pulled on the bra strap of a fellow PC with the purpose of "intimidating or humiliating" her.

He also made a comment about her breasts and engaged in "unwanted conduct of a sexual nature" towards her in a locker room, impacting her psychologically, the panel was told.

PC Barney has been given a "final written warning" after multiple breaches of gross misconduct [Getty Images]

PC Barney told another PC she could sit on his face and also poked a police sergeant without her consent with the purpose of violating her dignity, the panel was told.

'Deliberate and repeated'

A report published following the conclusion of the hearing said PC Barney tried to "dominate" his female colleagues.

It read: "The conduct was intentional, and the officer should have foreseen the effects of his conduct.

"The conduct could cause substantial damage to public trust or confidence in the police and would undermine public confidence.

"It was deliberate and although lacking in full insight, was repeated, prolonged, involved more than one colleague and multiple breaches."

Despite PC Barney’s actions amounting to gross misconduct and the level of harm caused being "high", the panel decided against banning him from the force.

He was instead served a final written warning which would be in force for five years.

The report continued: "The panel considered the seriousness of the conduct, the circumstances giving rise to the misconduct, public interest, and mitigation.

"They accepted the officer had taken the first step towards his rehabilitation and that his performance was described as good.

"The panel were not of the opinion that the conduct was so serious that only dismissal would serve to protect the public or maintain public confidence."

'We respect the judgement'

Suffolk Police's Deputy Chief Constable Rob Jones said the force respected the outcome of the hearing.

He said: "We take allegations of improper behaviour extremely seriously and expect high standards from our officers and staff.

"Police officers and staff have a positive obligation to report matters which represent a breach of the Code of Ethics.

"We want Suffolk Police to be a place where those who take a stand feel supported and safe and I am cognizant of how it must feel for those people who came forward to report their concerns and provided strong evidence of the impact of unwanted behaviour that he now remains as part of our organisation.

"However, this individual was not dismissed and we respect the independence and judgement of the panel that determined this outcome.

"Officers receiving a sanction as part of the police misconduct process, will all be subject to the re-vetting process to assess their suitability as a credible and trusted public servant."

