Manchester Airport 'stamping' video: Police officer suspended as footage of man's head being kicked sparks outrage

A police officer has been suspended from all duties and the police watchdog is investigating after a video shared on social media appeared to show a man being kicked as he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport.

The footage, shared on social media, is said to have been filmed inside the airport’s Terminal Two on Tuesday.

The officer, with a Taser in his hand, appears to kick and then stamp on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

A second man also appears to be struck by police.

On Thursday morning, Greater Manchester Police said an officer has been suspended from all duties following a “thorough review of further information” after the video emerged.

A spokesperson said: “We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place.”

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, has launched an investigation.

Regional director Catherine Bates said: “We appreciate the footage which was shared on social media has attracted widespread shock and concern. It is vitally important we investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident. We are independent of the police and our investigation will be thorough and robust.

“Our inquiries are in their very early stages but we have already secured a significant amount of body worn video and CCTV footage which will be subject to detailed analysis. We appreciate people want answers and we will work to provide those answers as quickly as we can.”

Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry earlier said the video showed an event “that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about”.

He added: “One male officer has been removed from operational duties and we are making a voluntary referral of our policing response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.”

GMP acknowledged concerns about “conduct within the video” and said firearms officers had been responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public.

We know that our communities are rightly concerned by video footage, which is being circulated online, that shows armed police officers responding to an incident at Manchester Airport .



Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry has issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/xdHmUYeobL — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) July 24, 2024

A force spokesman said: “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground.

“A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them.

“Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers.

“We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted.

“I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police.”

The man kicked by police in the video believed to be from Rochdale, according to reports.

Meanwhile a lawyer representing two men seen being arrested in the footage said “justice has to prevail” as the video sparked growing anger.

Akhmed Yakoob, a director at Maurice Andrews Solicitors in Birmingham, is representing the men named as Amaad and Fahir who were filmed being arrested by taser-wielding officers at the airport.

The shocking video sparked a protest outside Rochdale Police Station on Wednesday night.Speakers labelled the police “institutionally racist” and chants of “GMP, shame on you” were heard, the MailOnline reports.

A man holding a megaphone was heard telling listeners to remain peaceful at the protest, before adding “but tomorrow if we don't get justice, these motherf*****s are gonna get it”.

Greater Manchester Police said the protest ended “without incident”.

Assistant Chief Constable Chaudhry said on Thursday morning: "A protest held last night outside Rochdale Police Station about our response at Manchester Airport has concluded safely, without incident.

"We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel about our response and fully respect their right to demonstrate their views peacefully.

"We have already referred our actions to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and will be in further discussions with them today.

"We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views."

Describing the video as "truly shocking" vision "that people are rightly extremely concerned about", he earlier confirmed the male officer has been "removed from operational duties" and the force had made a voluntary referral of its response to the IOPC.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said he had raised concerns about the airport incident with the deputy chief constable.

He said: "I have seen the disturbing video footage circulating of a GMP officer at Manchester Airport and recognise the widespread and deep concern this has caused in Greater Manchester and beyond.

"The deputy mayor and I have raised these concerns with the deputy chief constable."