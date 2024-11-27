Police Officer Sentenced for Stealing Food From Supermarket

A serving officer with Devon & Cornwall Police was sentenced on Tuesday, November 26, to an 18-month community order after stealing from a supermarket in Bideford.

This security footage was published by Devon & Cornwall Police, who said that it shows Constable Christopher Spence, who was off-duty, stealing from a Lidl by placing a number of items in his bag but only paying for one.

Spence stole a block of cheese, nuts, Easter treat bags, and other items, according to Devon Live.

Spence was given an 18-month community order, told to do 150 hours unpaid work, and to pay £300 towards prosecution costs within 12 months, as well as a victim surcharge and £30 compensation to the store.

Devon & Cornwall Police said that Spence, who had been suspended from duty since his arrest, is now subject to misconduct proceedings within the force. Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police via Storyful