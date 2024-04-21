Police officer seriously hurt in Billingham collision

The police vehicle was on a "blue-light" call when the collision occurred [BBC]

A police officer has been seriously injured in a crash while responding to a "blue-light" call.

Cleveland Police said the collision, involving a Land Rover and police van, happened on Cowpen Lane, in Billingham at 13:35 GMT on Sunday.

The officer is in a "serious but stable condition"at University Hospital of North Tees, a force spokeswoman said.

The Land Rover driver was not injured. The van was on a "blue-light" call when the collision occurred, police said.

A second officer in the van was uninjured. Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

