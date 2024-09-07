Police officer sprayed with petrol during riots

A senior officer has spoken of the threats his colleagues faced in August's violent disorder in Hanley and Tamworth [BBC]

A Staffordshire Police officer was sprayed with petrol and threatened with fireworks during August's riots, councillors have been told.

Ch Supt Elliott Sharrard-Williams paid tribute to the courage of his colleagues as he updated Stoke-on-Trent City Council on the disorder seen in Hanley and Tamworth.

Forty people had been arrested, and 18 charged in connection with the riots in Hanley on 3 August, with "many more to come," he told councillors.

He said the female officer who was covered in petrol had been trying to defend "terrified occupants" of a hotel in Tamworth, after a group gathered outside on Sunday 4 August.

The unrest followed the fatal stabbings of three girls in Southport in July, and was fuelled by false rumours online the suspect in the killings was Muslim and an asylum seeker.

Ch Supt Sharrard-Williams said his colleague from Stoke-on-Trent, who he called Katie to protect her identity, had worked for 12 hours on both days.

In Hanley, on an "exceedingly hot day" she faced verbal abuse, had missiles thrown at her, and was threatened with violence.

In Tamworth, her lip and gum were cut after a full beer can was thrown at her, she was "sprayed with petrol" before fireworks were aimed towards her and colleagues, the officer told the full council meeting.

Despite her injuries, she, like many of her fellow officers, reported back for duty on the Monday and "that is the calibre of people who call this city home."

Ch Supt Elliott Sharrard-Williams updated Stoke-on-Trent councillors on the violence in Hanley and Tamworth [LDRS]

On 30 August, two people were jailed over the disorder in Hanley and Ch Supt Sharrard-Williams said he expected many others to be dealt with "in a similar fashion."

He added: "The disorder on 3 August was behaviour we have not seen in our city for over a decade.

"Those who brought violence to our streets will be held to account for their actions."

A large team were continuing to work through thousands of hours of CCTV and other evidence to identify suspects, the senior officer added.

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

Follow BBC Stoke & Staffordshire on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.