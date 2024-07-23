Police officer stabbed in the chest at HMP Frankland

A police officer has been stabbed in the chest at HMP Frankland and has been taken to hospital.

Durham Police said the officer, who is from an outside force, was injured just after 11am on Tuesday.

Emergency services rushed him to hospital and he is now said to be conscious and talking.

A spokesman for Durham Police said: “Shortly after 11am this morning, Durham Constabulary were called to an incident at HMP Frankland in Durham City.

“A police officer, who was visiting the facility from an outside force, suffered a stab wound to the chest during the incident.

“The injured officer has been taken to hospital by ambulance, where he is described as being ‘conscious and talking’.”

HMP Frankland is a category A men’s prison, the highest level of security.

Home to more than 800 prisoners, it has held a number of high-profile criminals which includes child killer Levi Bellfield, Charles Bronson, and former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens.

An inspection in 2020 by the HM Inspectorate of Prisons found that it had maintained strong standards across the board, particularly its security measures.

Almost all those held are serving sentences of longer than ten years, with the majority serving indeterminate or life sentences.

