Police officer suspended after airport kicking video

A police officer has been suspended after a video circulated online of a man being kicked and stamped on the head at Manchester Airport.

An officer had been removed from all duties after a “thorough review of further information” of the incident, which took place on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

The footage showed a uniformed male officer holding a Taser over the man who was lying on the ground at Terminal 2 before striking him twice at about 20:30 BST.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who is meeting the home secretary about the incident, has appealed for calm.

Greater Manchester Police said it understood the “deep concerns" that had been "widely raised".

The footage sparked a protest outside Rochdale police station on Wednesday night, with hundreds of people gathered, and chants of "shame on you" heard.

In the build-up to the incident shown in the clip, a police spokesman said that firearms officers had been punched to the ground after trying to make an arrest following a fight in the airport.

'Truly shocking'

There was a "clear risk" their weapons could be taken from them, the police spokesman said, adding all three had been taken to hospital, one with a broken nose.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of assault and affray.

Amar Minhas from Leeds was travelling through the terminal with his family when he saw officers approach the man to arrest him.

“They pinned him up against a wall”, he told the BBC, before another man tried to intervene and a fight broke out, with the pinned man throwing punches until he was Tasered to the floor, when the officer kicked him.

Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester the video was "very disturbing" and the suspension of an officer was the "right action".

However, he said he had since seen "the full footage" that showed a "fast-moving and complicated situation in a challenging location – it’s not clear cut".

"Time has been taken to get a clearer picture of what has happened," he said, adding that an investigation needed to proceed now "in a thorough and measured way".

Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer has said he "completely understands" the public’s concern over the footage.

Sir Keir said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was being kept updated on the incident and was currently meeting Mr Burnham to discuss the situation.

Former chief superintendent of the Met Police, Dal Babu, told BBC Radio 4 the police actions were "appalling and unnecessary" and in his opinion racism played a part in the incident.

He said the men were arrested for affray and assault, not offences at the “serious end” like attempted murder, gross bodily harm, or malicious wounding.

"I think racism played a significant part in this,” he said, adding GMP had been “slow out of the block in understanding the seriousness” of the incident at a time when trust in police was “so low”.

Crowds gathered to protest outside Rochdale police station on Wednesday night [BBC]

Many of those who spoke to the BBC in Rochdale about the video asked to remain anonymous.

One woman said: "If I were to kick a person in the face, I would be arrested and sentenced, not have the charges dropped and a policeman should be treated the same."

Meanwhile, a man in the town said: "The police reaction was wrong but I don't know what the context is.

"We need to see the full picture. But when you're kicking a man who can't defend himself - it's exceeding the need for force."

The force said in its latest statement that it would “continue to meet” with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives to discuss concerns raised about the footage.

It said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident.

The MP of the man who was filmed being kicked told the House of Commons the video was “truly shocking and disturbing”.

Paul Waugh, Labour MP for Rochdale, said he was meeting the man's family later today.

He said police faced a difficult job but that they had to expect the highest standards of conduct in their duties.

The Leader of the House, Lucy Powell, MP for Manchester Central, also said the footage was “incredibly disturbing", adding that there was "understandably a lot of concern”.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said the police watchdog was investigating the “level of force” used by a GMP officer in the incident, adding it was “vitally important” all the circumstances were investigated.

She said inquiries were at an early stage, but a “significant amount of body-worn video and CCTV footage” of the incident had been secured.

“We appreciate people want answers and we will work to provide those answers as quickly as we can,” Ms Bates said.

A spokesman for GMP's police federation said it was supporting the suspended officer, as well as “all of our colleagues who were involved in this incident”.

They added: "Everyone has the right to a fair hearing where all sides of the story are told and context is provided."

The staff body thanked the “many members of the public” that had sent messages of support for “hard-working colleagues doing a difficult and dangerous job”, he added.

