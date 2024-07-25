Police officer suspended after footage sparks protest

A police officer has been suspended after a video which appeared to show a man being kicked as he lay on the floor sparked a protest.

Crowds gathered outside Rochdale Police Station late on Wednesday night after footage shared on social media appeared to show a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

The video, said to have been filmed at Manchester Airport’s terminal two on Tuesday, also appeared to show the officer strike a second man.

Police said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female Pc who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has called for “calm” following the incident.

In a statement on Thursday morning, a force spokesman said: “Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties.

“A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for a full independent investigation.

“We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place.”

The force had initially said on Wednesday the video was being “assessed” by its professional standards department, later saying an officer had been removed from operational duties.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates promised a “thorough and robust” independent investigation.

She said: “We appreciate the footage which was shared on social media has attracted widespread shock and concern.

“It is vitally important we investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

She said body-worn video and CCTV footage had been secured and the watchdog would be working to provide answers “as quickly as we can”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester on Thursday morning, Mr Burnham said full footage of the incident showed a “fast-moving and complicated” situation with “issues for both sides”, but said it was “right” that the officer had been suspended.

He added: “I would ask for calm because what I can assure people is that the right and proper steps have been taken in the right way.”

He urged people not to use the situation for “political purposes”.

He added: “There is understandable feeling and anger in the communities when people see the incident, of course, I guess everyone understands that and there’s a reaction but when people seek to exploit that then I don’t think that is at all in the public interest, it’s not right.”

Police said the protest on Wednesday night, which was reported to have been attended by an estimated 200 people, some chanting “GMP shame on you”, concluded “without incident”.

Rochdale MP Paul Waugh said he is meeting with the family involved on Thursday.

He said: “The video footage of a Greater Manchester Police officer kicking and stamping on a man in Manchester Airport is truly shocking and disturbing.

“Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned. I have had it confirmed that the man arrested is a Rochdale resident and I hope to meet the family as soon as possible.

“I have expressed my concerns directly to the assistant chief constable and have been in touch with Kate Green, deputy mayor for policing of Greater Manchester.”

On Thursday morning, Mr Waugh added: “The police have said that while trying to arrest a suspect, three of their officers were attacked.

“They said that one officer suffered a broken nose and all three needed hospital treatment.

“Our armed police face a very difficult job every day, and will themselves expect the highest standards of conduct from their officers in carrying out that vital duty to protect all of us.

“It’s important that both the investigation by the police and the investigation into the police conduct now gather the full facts.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, some protesters let off fireworks outside the police station and one told the crowd: “We’re no longer going to settle for this police brutality. We put our trust in the police and what do they do instead they inflict violence upon us when we surrender to them.”

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: “We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel about our response and fully respect their right to demonstrate their views peacefully.

“We have already referred our actions to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and will be in further discussions with them today.

“We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views.”

Describing the video as “truly shocking”, he said people were “rightly extremely concerned”.

The force has said officers at the airport were responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public.

Mr Chaudhry added: “During our response, three officers were assaulted.

“One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.”

Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, affray and obstructing police and two were held on suspicion of affray and assault of an emergency worker, he said.

The Mayor has shared the following statement regarding the incident at Manchester Airport yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OQtEC5Ui1J — Mayor of Greater Manchester (@MayorofGM) July 24, 2024

Amar Minhas, from Leeds, told the BBC he was coming through arrivals at the airport when he saw police officers approach a man, in his early 20s, and pin him up against a wall, before a fight broke out.

He described the man “throwing punches, he was tasered, and fell to the floor”, adding “that’s when the policeman kicked him”.

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson posted on X: “I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted.

“I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police.”