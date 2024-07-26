Police officer under criminal investigation for assault after Manchester Airport video, watchdog says

A Greater Manchester Police constable is under criminal investigation for assault after a video emerged of a man being kicked and stamped on at Manchester Airport.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said on Friday the constable is being “criminally investigated over the force used” during the incident, in which a number of men were arrested on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “We notified the Greater Manchester Police officer on Friday that he is under criminal investigation for assault.

“We have also served the police constable with a disciplinary notice to inform him he is being investigated for potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of police professional standards including his use of force.”

The serving of notices does not necessarily mean criminal charges will follow, the IOPC said.

The outcome of the investigation will determine whether the matter is referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and decide whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “We can confirm we are conducting a criminal investigation into the use of force during events which took place on 23 July at Manchester Airport. We are arranging to interview a police constable under criminal caution as soon as possible.

“I have today met one of the men who was involved and his family members to outline our investigation and we will continue to update them and Greater Manchester Police as our enquiries progress. We will be speaking to the man involved in the second incident as soon as we can.

“The family has asked me to reiterate their call for peace and wish to stress that they do not condone any acts of violence as a result of this incident.

A Stand Up To Racism demonstration in Manchester on Thursday (James Speakman/PA Wire)

“We are meeting with/have also met with a number of community leaders in Rochdale this afternoon to listen to their concerns and explain our role.

“Our investigation continues to gather relevant evidence and will be following a number of lines of enquiry. We will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

IOPC investigators began on Wednesday securing “a significant amount” of body worn video and CCTV footage.

