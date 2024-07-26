Police officer under criminal investigation after Manchester Airport ‘stamp’

Footage of an incident at Manchester Airport sparked two nights of protests

A Greater Manchester Police constable is under criminal investigation for assault, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct made the announcement on Friday afternoon following two nights of protest.

It follows the emergence of videos showing a confrontation at the airport’s Terminal 2 on Tuesday night, in which an officer could be seen appearing to kick a man of Asian descent in the head, and then another man in the upper leg.

