Police officers advised not to say ‘black sheep’ or ‘blacklisted’ over racism fears

Police officers have been told not to use the terms “black sheep” and “blacklisted” in case they offend someone.

A nine-page document, seen by The Telegraph, was published online in 2023 in a diversity, equality and inclusion reference guide for staff at Bedfordshire Police and Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire constabularies.

It stated that “pregnant person” should be used instead of references to pregnant women and “Christian-centric” language like the term “faith” should be avoided.

The “reference resource for staff and officers” describes gender as “a social construct relating to behaviours and attributes”, adding: “There is a wider range of gender identities than just male and female.”

In one section, officers are advised to watch a video on BBC Bitesize, an education website for GCSE students, “to understand the difference between” the terms “non-racist” and “anti-racist”.

Officers are also made aware of the concept of “white fragility”, defined in the document as “a state in which some white people are unable to cope with or process the information they receive about racism”.

Although people may react angrily or defensively to this topic, “it is important to understand white fragility as this can derail open conversations about race”, it adds.

Police are also reminded to avoid generalisations like older people being grumpy and boring and women in their 50s being menopausal.

At one point, it is suggested that the term “mature adult” not be used as it implies that “younger people” cannot be mature.

Festus Akinbusoye, the UK’s first black Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and former PCC for Bedfordshire Constabulary, has labelled the guidance “utterly mad”.

Mr Akinbusoye, head of the watchdog until May 2024, questioned why the term “whitewashing” was not singled out for criticism but the terms “blacklisted”, “black sheep” and “black mark” were.

He said: “Rightly, it is important that police officers and staff are courteous and professional in their conduct. This is part of the Code of Conduct that’s integral to British policing.

“However, the idea that a word such as ‘blacklist’ is being discouraged because of its negative inference to black people while a word like ‘whitewash’ is not included raises concerns.

“Was this to have been brought to my attention while serving as Police and Crime Commissioner, I would have asked questions as to the necessity and limited inclusivity of this inclusion document.”

James Esses, a psychotherapist and campaigner who first shared screenshots of the guidance on X, said: “I think it is utter madness that in all the years we have seen the harms that this woke ideology has done, that this being sent to police officers.

“It is so highly offensive to women to use the term ‘pregnant person’.

‘Utterly ludicrous’

Mr Esses said it was “utterly ludicrous” that police forces were being “captured” by “critical race ideology” and applauded President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive roles that have effectively purged federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff from his government.

“We need to follow what Donald Trump is doing in the States.”

Mr Esses questioned why officers were being prohibited from using the terms “blacklist”, “black sheep” and “black mark” when they did not originate from racist ideology but because they are “associated with death and darkness”.

He pointed towards the common use of “black dog” in reference to depression.

“It is quite concerning…the threat that somebody can be smeared [for using these terms] is truly terrifying,” he added.

A spokesperson on behalf of the three forces said: “We can confirm that this information has been made available as part of an online diversity, equality and inclusion reference guide for our officers and staff.

“Our forces serve diverse communities, and we are pleased to have an inclusive, culturally intelligent workforce, and invest in training to develop this ethos across our workforce. The information we have issued aims to provide guidance to help our officers and staff identify difference in our communities and treat the public we serve with respect. We regularly review such guidance to ensure that it remains current.

“We are committed to ensuring everyone across our three forces takes personal responsibility to help create an inclusive workplace, where police officers and staff respect others, feel valued for their differences and can be themselves.”