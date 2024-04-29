Police Officers Gather Outside Columbia University Ahead of Camp Evacuation Deadline

NYPD officers gathered outside a Columbia University building in anticipation of the camp evacuation deadline on Monday, April 29, footage shows.

Footage filmed and posted to X by Liam Quigley shows what he said was “about 30 police officers” lined up along 116th Street in front of Columbia University, where pro-Palestine protesters have been camping out for nearly two weeks. Columbia University gave protesters a deadline of 2 pm local time on Monday to disperse the encampment or risk suspension.

After a show of hands, protesters voted to disregard the dispersal order on Monday afternoon, deciding to remain in the encampment instead in solidarity with Gaza. Credit: Liam Quigley via Storyful

Video Transcript

