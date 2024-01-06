Police: Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Avondale
"You are useless," one of Jason Starr's daughters told him at his sentencing
The mother has been charged with capital murder, police say
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
A stubborn Florida deputy saved the victim’s life, officials say.
Their names are mentioned in legal documents despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
Christopher Worrell cut off an ankle monitor and went on the lam for six weeks. When he was finally found, he faked a drug overdose, authorities said.
The duke’s name appears more than 70 times in nearly 1,000 pages of interviews and transcripts unsealed in the US.
The 16-year-old’s World of Warcraft account was active in the man’s home, the sheriff’s office said.
A 19-year-old and his father were arrested in connection with the killings of a pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend after their bodies were found last week in a car in San Antonio, authorities said Wednesday.
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr
Rudy Giuliani called on a Georgia state judge Thursday to schedule a hearing over a motion to throw out his criminal indictment on election interference charges. The demand comes nearly four months after the motion was originally filed on Sept. 8. Giuliani pleaded not guilty to a set of charges surrounding the broad Georgia election…
Seven people were convicted in what is believed to be the largest prosecution of its kind in Scotland.
Thursday morning saw the fourth ATM theft in western Saskatchewan and central Alberta in recent weeks.At approximately 6:40 a.m., Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter and theft of an ATM from a business in Paradise Hill, Sask.In a police release, RCMP said their initial investigation determined two vehicles and four suspects were involved in the incident. One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in the second
A man wanted the victims killed in Florida over a $60,000 debt, feds say.
A coast-guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines passenger jet this week wasn't cleared for takeoff, an air traffic transcript shows.
He caused her to crash into an occupied home, Louisiana cops said.
The children watched their mother collapse to the ground after being shot, authorities say.
The 44-year-old woman’s brother and mother were also shot, police said.
Toronto police have charged a teen boy and a man in connection with a carjacking and a home invasion in North York in December with the help of a new joint task force.The violent incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue, on Dec. 21, police said in a news release on Friday. Officers were called to the home shortly before 4 a.m.No one was injured, but a home was broken into and a vehicle stolen, police said.The boy, 17, and man, 19, both of Toronto, h
VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say a man posing as a parent tried to take a five-year-old girl from a home daycare, in what they call a "troubling" case. They say the incident happened on Dec. 13, when a man showed up at the East Vancouver after-school daycare at about 3:30 p.m. and asked for the girl by name. The operator's daughter told police the man claimed to be the child's father but the girl was out of the house with daycare staff at that moment and the man left without her. Police say s