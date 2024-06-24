Police: Person drowns in northwest Oklahoma City hot tub

CBC

Kirk Keeping looks to the Supreme Court gallery while getting his handcuffs removed by a sheriff's officer. (Troy Turner/CBC)Kirk Keeping will be staying behind bars for a very long time — a second-degree murder conviction ensures that — but just how long he'll stay incarcerated before being eligible for parole is what Justice Glen Noel must now decide.Noel presided over the sentencing hearing for the St. Jacques-Coombs Cove man in Grand Falls-Windsor Supreme Court on Thursday. It was long day o