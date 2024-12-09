Police arrest man in connection with killing of healthcare CEO
Police arrest 26-year-old Luigi Mangione in connection with the fatal shooting of a healthcare insurance boss in New York last week
He was detained at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Monday on firearms charges, authorities said, calling him a "strong person of interest" in the killing
The man was found with a weapon consistent with the murder weapon as well as a fake ID and mask, police said
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed in a "brazen, targeted attack" last Wednesday, outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan
