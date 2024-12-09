Police arrest man in connection with killing of healthcare CEO

Associated Press

A man with a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was taken into police custody Monday for questioning in Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press. Thompson was killed in what police said was a “brazen, targeted” attack Wednesday as he walked to a hotel in New York City. Police have arrested a 26-year-old with a weapon “consistent with” the gun used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, New York City’s police commissioner says.